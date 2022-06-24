Gujarat Riots: SC Dismisses Plea Challenging SIT Clean Chit to PM Modi, Others

Zakia Jafri’s protest petition challenged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that gave a clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Image Altered by The Quint)
Claiming that the appeal was "devoid of merits," the Supreme Court, on Friday, 24 June, upheld the magistrate's decision to accept the final report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.
The order came in a petition filed by Zakia Jafri (wife of deceased Congress MP Ehsan Jafri) challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots. Jafri had sought a probe in the purportedly larger conspiracy.
Pronouncing the operative part of the order, the top court also said that they do not "countenance" the submission of the petitioner regarding infraction of rule of law during the probe.
The top court had reserved judgment in the matter on 9 December.
