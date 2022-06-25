'Modi Ji Endured False Charges In Silence': Amit Shah on 2002 Gujarat Riots

Breaking his silence on the 2002 Gujarat riots, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 25 June, lauded the Supreme Court's judgment, which dismissed a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the case.

Shah said that he had "closely seen" the prime minister endure the "pain" of the allegations levelled against him in connection with the riots, news agency ANI reported.

"I have closely seen Modi ji enduring this pain, facing the allegations despite being on the side of truth. Since the judicial process was underway, he did not speak," Shah said.

