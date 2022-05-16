'Blaming India Won’t Solve Problem': Chinese Media Over G7’s Criticism on Wheat

Chinese state media on Sunday, 15 May, defended India amid criticism by the Group of Seven (G7) nations regarding India's decision to regulate the export of wheat, saying that blaming India will not solve the global food problem.

Earlier, the Indian government had put wheat export under the "prohibited category", and the Ministry of Commerce had stated that the export of wheat was banned with "immediate effect".

In response to the move, agriculture ministers from the G7 industrialised nations on Saturday condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports.