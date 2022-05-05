PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet to Review Heatwave Management, Flood Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 5 May, directed authorities to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, and make flood preparedness plans while chairing a review meeting on heat wave management and monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, he was briefed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May across the country.

The PM was further informed that states and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to prepare 'Heat Action Plans' as a standard response at the state, district and city levels while on the southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare 'Flood Preparedness Plans' and undertake appropriate preparedness measures.