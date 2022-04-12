Indian Forests Are Burning: Many States Report Forest Fires As Temperatures Soar

A significant rise has been observed in the incidence of forest fires in India, several studies suggest. There were 136,604 fire points in the country from 1 January to 31 March 2022, as per the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which charred vast areas of forested land.

A study released by the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) on Thursday, 8 April, found that there had been a ten-fold increase in forest fires in the past two decades. It also said that more than 62 percent of Indian states were prone to high-intensity forest fires.

The study, titled 'Managing Forest Fires in a Changing Climate,' found that while there were 3,082 forest fires across states in 2000, the number went up to almost 30,947 in 2019.