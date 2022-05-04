Amid Heatwave, Parts of Delhi Witness Hailstorm, Rain With Strong Winds

Amid extreme heatwaves, several parts of Delhi, including Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar, witnessed a hailstorm and a bout of rain with strong winds on Wednesday afternoon, 4 May.
(Photo: IANS)
Predicting a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with wind speeds of up to 50 km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday morning, issued a yellow alert for the national capital.
The weather monitoring agency later changed the warning to the orange category. Four colour codes – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) – are used by the IMD to alert people about the weather conditions.
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory Station in Delhi is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius.
The station, meanwhile, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius, which is four levels above the normal range for this period of the year.
The IMD had earlier said that the national capital would have a cloudy sky for the next three days due to the effects of a western disturbance in northwest India.
Although the mercury is set to rise by four to five levels in the next six days, no further heatwaves are predicted.
For the past few weeks, many parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal, have been witnessing severe heatwave. The IMD on Monday, 2 May, said that heatwave conditions were abating across the nation.
(With inputs from PTI.)