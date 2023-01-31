President Murmu Addresses Parliament as Budget Session Commences: 10 Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 31 January.
(Photo: PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, 31 January, addressed both houses of the Parliament in a joint session, ahead of the Budget session 2023.
During her address she highlighted various policies of the government like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, among others.
She also said that, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."
Here are some highlights from President Murmu's address:
"From abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions."
"An effective system has been put in place to end corruption. The government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice."
"About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this."
"Earlier, there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, refund is received within a few days of filing the Income Tax Return. My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination."
"Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them. My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.".
"We have seen that during Covid period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave the highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor and tried to see that no poor in the country slept on an empty stomach."
"A major achievement of my government has been the empowerment of women. Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my government. We're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'."
"As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today, the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy."
"My government has constantly laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. In 2015, India was ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index. Now it has reached the 40th position."
"Today the world is also acknowledging India’s tough stand on terrorism. Due to this, India's voice against terrorism is being heard seriously on every global platform. My government is also sincerely presenting the concerns related to cyber security before the whole world."
