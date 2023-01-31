PM Modi Delivers Address Outside Parliament Ahead of Budget Session: Highlights

PM Modi addressed the media at the Parliament before the start of the Budget Session on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 31 January, addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, and said that "in today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget."
The Union Budget of India is the comprehensive annual financial statement of the Central government that comprises details of their capital, revenue, and expenditures. It will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
Here are some highlights from PM Modi's address outside the Parliament on Tuesday:
"Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget.”
"Amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world."
"Today, the Budget Session is commencing. Credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm. It is an important event today."
"The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)