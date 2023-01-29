Photos: Amid Rain & Classical Ragas, Prez Murmu's 1st Beating Retreat Ceremony

At the event music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) demonstrated their talent.
(Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, 29 January, attended her first Beating Retreat ceremony, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations.
The day marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.
‘Almora’, ‘Kedar Nath, ‘Sangam Dur’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Bhagirathi’, ‘Konkan Sundari’ are played during the ceremony.
At the event music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) demonstrated their talent.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Classical ragas invoked the spirit of patriotism as the Republic Day celebrations conclude.
