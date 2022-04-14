PM Modi Inaugurates Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi, Buys First Ticket

The Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.

The museum has also employed technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations will be employed by the museum.

"There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country," as per a press release.