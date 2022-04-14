COVID-19 in India: Which States Are Seeing a Rise in Cases Again?

In India, a total of 1,088 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours (13 April) and the daily positivity rate stands at 0.25 percent. This after the country recorded less than a thousand cases for two consecutive days.

According to experts, however, the true number of cases are likely to be much higher considering many people are using home testing kits and positive causes are going undetected or unreported.

Delhi, on Wednesday 13 April, saw nearly a 50 percent spike in new cases (299 cases) compared to the previous day (202 cases) with a positivity rate of 2.49 percent. However, no new deaths were recorded.

Kerala on Tuesday, 12 April, reported 298 new cases, twice as high as Monday when 196 new cases were recorded. It must be noted, though, that barring Monday, Kerala consistently saw over 200 cases per day last week.

Haryana on the other hand saw nearly a three-fold spike in COVID cases on Tuesday as compared to the previous day.

Although this week cases in the state are up by 50 percent, no new deaths were reported all week.

Maharashtra, after a couple of days of recording less than 100 new cases, on Wednesday reported 124 new cases and 1 death. There are currently 724 active cases in the state.