Post-Rains Dengue Cases Are Adding to Pandemic Woes in Bengaluru

He added, “And most importantly multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MISC) in children can be mistaken for dengue and vice-versa although there are key differences.”

He said firstly dengue is an endemic disease meaning a lot of them can come from the same area. Secondly, children with dengue don't usually have coughs, colds and nose blocks.

Thirdly, dengue fever can either have biphasic fever or fever that disappears after five days with petechies and sometimes shock which usually doesn't happen in COVID-19 and is sometimes mistaken for MISC. "And lastly, any child who comes down with fever for more than three days, dengue has to be one of the working differentials,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said that they are trying to keep dengue cases at a check and the situation is not of any severe concern.

“The spraying programs for insecticides are going on. Doctors should be able to easily treat dengue clinically without complications in most cases. If it is a combination of COVID-19 and dengue, it is a complication and the doctor has to deal with it like any other complication,” Dr Murali, Medical Officer at RR Nagar COVID-19 War Room, said.

