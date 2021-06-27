India Reports 50K New COVID Cases, 1.2K Deaths; Recovery Rate 97%

Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
India on Sunday, 27 June, reported 50,040 new cases in the last 24 hours. 1,258 fatalities were also reported taking the total reported death toll to 3,95,751. Meanwhile, active cases are now at 5,86,403 and the country's rate recovery rate has risen to 96.75
More than 31.51 crores vaccine doses have been provided so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed.
PM expressed satisfaction at the pace of vaccinations during a meeting on Saturday.
New Delhi reported on 85 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday - the lowest one-day rise in 2021.
Fifty-one cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 have been found in 12 states across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest number
More than 31.51 crores (31,51,43,490) vaccine doses have been provided so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed.
India on Sunday, 27 June, reported 50,040 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases are now at 5,86,403 and the country's rate recovery rate has risen to 96.75%.
1,258 fatalities were also reported taking the total reported death toll to 3,95,751.
Mizoram's COVID19 case tally rises to 19,324 with 233 new infections. The positivity rate in the state is at 6.51%.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 27 Jun 2021,10:22 AM IST