Families of Deceased MP Cops Await CM’s COVID Compensation

Holding back her tears, Bhagwati (52), widow of constable Babulal Bhavel (58), accepted the ‘COVID Yoddha Samman’ certificate from Barwani district collector in Madhya Pradesh on Independence Day last year. The certificate commended her husband’s extraordinary service during the pandemic, which eventually also claimed his life in the line of duty.

Babulal, who was in charge of the police checkpoint of the Barwani District Hospital, facilitated autopsies, issued the panchnamas, and sent bodies for cremations during the first wave of COVID-19.

He passed away on12 July 2020 within six hours of showing symptoms like high fever and difficulty in breathing. He was cremated with COVID-19 protocols and accorded a guard of honour. Babulal, the sole breadwinner for the family, is survived by his wife, four daughters, a son, and a grandchild.