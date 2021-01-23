Bhopal Police Use Batons, Tear Gas at Congress’ Pro-Farmer Rally

The Madhya Pradesh Congress's two-week-long programme to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the Modi-government’s farm laws in Bhopal, descended into disorder as the police employed tear gas and water cannons to disperse the marchers going towards Raj Bhawan, NDTV reported.

“Shivraj's use of lathi charge, tear gas and water canons on peaceful demonstrations in Bhopal is a reminder of the British during the colonial era,” the party wrote in Hindi on Twitter.