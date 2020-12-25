Congress, TMC React to PM Modi’s Address to Farmers

"Modi Ji doesn't have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers. Government talks about Rs 18,000 cr being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist and the entire amount doesn't reach farmers," said Congress leader and West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Reacting to the Modi's attack on her rule in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Modi was trying to mislead the people with "half-truths and distorted facts".

"Today, PM showed apparent concern for farmers through televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana...fact is he's trying to mislead people with half-truths," said the chief minister.

"The fact is that Modi Government has done nothing to help West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crore of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crore," she added.