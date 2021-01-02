Two Deaths in Two Days at Farmer Protest Sites Around Delhi

A 75-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead on Saturday, 2 January, at a farmers' protest site on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.
According to a report by NDTV, other protesters at the site claimed that the man, Kashmir Singh Ladi’s body was found inside a toilet along with a note expressing his frustration over the new agricultural laws that the farmers want repealed.
"Till when shall we sit here in the cold? This government isn't listening at all. Hence, I give up my life so that some solution emerges," Ladi's note reportedly says.
A day before, on 1 January, another farmer from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh died near Ghazipur border while protesting against new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.
Galtan Singh, 57, was a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly in good health but complaint of chest pains. He died while being taken to a hospital.
Several farmer deaths have been reported from the protest sites around Delhi since the protest began. While some succumbed to the freezing weather in Delhi-NCR, some allegedly died by suicide.
Published: undefined