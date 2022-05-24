'Police Did Not Act, Body Found Without Clothes': Kin of Killed Haryanvi Singer

The body of a Haryanvi singer was found buried near a highway in Rohtak on Monday, 23 May, nearly twelve days after she went missing.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Bhim Army Chief)
The body of a Haryanvi singer was found buried near a highway in Rohtak on Monday, 23 May, nearly 12 days after she went missing. The kin of the deceased on Tuesday alleged police negligence in the case and also said that the woman seemed to have been sexually assaulted.
The younger sister of the deceased, speaking to reporters, said that the body of the singer had been found without clothes.
"We want that the culprits behind this should be given strict punishment, they should be hanged. By looking at the body, it seems she was raped. There is a wound on the head, and the body was found without clothes. They tried to remove all evidence of the crime, they buried her in Meham," she said.
The family has alleged that two youths named Mohit and Ravi were involved in the crime.
The body of the singer, who belonged to the Dalit community, was found near Meham in Rohtak district on Monday. Two persons, Anil and Ravi, have been arrested by the police on the charges of drugging, abducting, and murdering the 29-year-old woman.
"My sister is a Haryanvi singer. On 11 May, she said she was going to record a song, and would be back tomorrow. She said she was going with someone named Mohit," the sister of the deceased told the media on Tuesday. She further said that the deceased had spoken to her family on 11 May at 7:30-8 pm at night, and had shared that she was feeling sleepy.
"Since then, we could not reach her phone number," the sister stated. "The next day, we called the guy she was with, and asked if she was okay as her phone was off. He said she was okay and that he would make us talk to her in one hour. After that, he switched off his phone," she added.
The sister said that the family had gone to Jafarpur Kalan police station to lodge a complaint on 13 May, two days after her sister went to record the song, but that they had refused to register it. The family had then registered the complaint on 14 May.
"On 22 May, the police called me and told me that the boy with whom my sister had gone was not named Mohit, but Anil. They asked me to lodge a complaint against him... Even though we identified her body yesterday, the Meham police station in its report wrote that the body had been identified day before yesterday," the sister claimed.
She further questioned the police's alleged inaction between 14 May and 22 May.
"The police did not do any work. They also misled us. They took our missing complaint on 14 May, but registered the FIR on 22 May. What were they doing in between? Such people should be suspended, dismissed," she asserted.
The family of the singer, along with members of the Bhim Army, had protested outside the Jafarpur Kalan police station on Monday night. They had brought the deceased's body to the demonstration, refusing to conduct her last rites till all the accused are nabbed and action is taken over police negligence.
The sister said that on Tuesday morning, the police took away the body. She said, "I don't know where they took my sister's body. We went and searched nearby areas, but couldn't find the body. Now, the police has told us, that if you want the body, make preparations for the last rites, only then we will give the body."
As per the Delhi Police, the accused persons – one Ravi and one Anil – who hail from Haryana's Meham, had hatched a conspiracy to kill the singer. The accused had picked up the singer from Delhi on the pretext of making a music video, and had drugged and murdered her. The accused later buried her body, as per the police.
The two men had been friends of the deceased, as per DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary. She had also filed a case of rape against Ravi, who works at the same company as her in Haryana, the DCP said.
A complaint of kidnapping had also been filed by the family three days after the singer went missing, on 14 May, DCP Dwarka Choudhary said, stating that the police had conducted due proceedings after the complaint, and had registered a case on 22 May.
The two suspected perpetrators had been remanded in police custody and were being interrogated, as per the police. Strict action will be taken against the culprits, the Dwarka DCP said.
