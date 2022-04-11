PM Modi Speaks to Joe Biden; Discusses War in Ukraine, India-US Relationship

A virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden was held on Monday, 11 April.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi spoke of his last meeting with Biden in Washington in 2021, reminding the latter that he had said that the India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems.

"I totally agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," PM Modi said.