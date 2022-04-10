PM Modi, US Prez Biden to Meet Virtually on Monday; Russia-Ukraine War on Agenda

PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on 11 April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, 10 April.
(Photo: The Quint)
The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.
In a statement about the meeting, the White House said that President Biden will continue US's close consultations with India on the "consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets."
In February, the Biden administration had reached out to its counterparts in India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department, and the National Security Council, seeking full support from the country on the Ukrainian crisis.
The two leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Biden last spoke to PM Modi with the other Quad leaders in March.
A joint readout of the call said that the Quad leaders had reaffirmed their dedication to the body as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.
"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine," it added.
