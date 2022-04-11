‘Butcher of Syria’: Putin Picks Gen Dvornikov To Lead Russian Troops in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has not exactly been going according to plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Seven weeks into the invasion, as reports emerge of Russian troops completely withdrawing from Kyiv in order to shift their focus to the eastern and the southern parts of Ukraine, Putin has appointed General Alexander Dvornikov to lead Russia's military campaign.

He has replaced Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, who has rarely made a public appearance.

So, who is General Dvornikov? What does he bring to the war? And what about his prior military experience?