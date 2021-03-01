PM Modi Takes First Dose of COVID Vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 1 March, took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he tweeted.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to PM Modi, while a nurse from Kerala was also present. The PM was also wearing an Assamese gamcha when he went to get the shot.

Many on social media have pointed to the symbolism of this, with elections in four states and one Union territory – including in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry – to be held in the coming days.