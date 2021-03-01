PM Modi Takes First Dose of COVID Vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 1 March, took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi.
"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he tweeted.
Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to PM Modi, while a nurse from Kerala was also present. The PM was also wearing an Assamese gamcha when he went to get the shot.
Many on social media have pointed to the symbolism of this, with elections in four states and one Union territory – including in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry – to be held in the coming days.
This comes when the second phase of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus begins in India from Monday, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.
In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated. Over 1.4 crore vaccine shots have been given in India since the vaccination drive was kicked off on 16 January.
Two vaccine candidates – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – were given approval by India's top drug regulator earlier in January.
India has recorded over 1.10 crore cases of coronavirus till now, with the death toll standing at over 1.57 lakh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 01 Mar 2021,07:25 AM IST