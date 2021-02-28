‘Rs 250 Still a High Cost’, Say Health Experts on Vaccine Pricing

For full vaccination, your cost will be Rs 500. The cost of fully inoculating a family of four will be Rs 2,000.

These vaccines will be available across 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by States as COVID Vaccination Centres. States have also been given the freedom to use all Private Hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes as CVCs.