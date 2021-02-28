Above 45? These Comorbidities Make You Eligible For COVID Vaccine
Which comorbidities make you eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? How much will it cost?
Mythreyee Ramesh
F.A.Q
Published:
Which comorbidities make you eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? How much will it cost? | (Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
India is all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus from 1 March onwards, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities eligible to get the jabs.
Which comorbidities make you eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? How much will it cost?
Here’s what the latest guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare say.
Which comorbidities make someone who is above 45 eligible for vaccination?
Heart failure with hospitalisation in the last one year
Post cardiac transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device
Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Moderate or severe valvular heart disease
Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH
Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI AND hypertension/diabetes on treatment
Angina and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
Diabetes (> 10 years or with complications) and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
Kidney/liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait list
End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD
Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids / immunosuppressant medication
Decompensated cirrhosis
Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/FEV1 < 50%
Lymphoma/leukaemia/Myeloma
Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 1st July 2020 or currently on any cancer therapy
Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia major
What about those who have immunodeficiency diseases?
Those who have primary immunodeficiency diseases or HIV infection will also be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Does this apply to persons with disabilities as well?
Yes. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/ muscular dystrophy/ acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/ persons with disabilities having high support needs/ multiple disabilities including deafness and blindness are eligible to get vaccinated in the second phase.
I am below 45 years of age. But I have one or more of these listed comorbidities. Can I get vaccinated?
Not in the second phase of vaccination. From 1 March, only those who are above 45 and have the above listed comorbidities are eligible to be vaccinated.
If you are getting vaccinated in the private sector, you will have to pay Rs 250 per dose. In the government hospital, vaccination will be free of cost. One will have to get two doses of COVID-19 vaccination to complete the process.
Who is not eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Those below 18 years of age are not allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pregnant and lactating mothers.
Those with allergic reactions to vaccines, pharmaceutical products, notable food allergies.
Anyone who has had an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine earlier.
Who should temporarily not get COVID-19 vaccines?
Persons showing active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-Cov-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
Acutely unwell and hospitalised patients (with or without intensive care) due to any illness.
The vaccine should be given with “caution” to persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder – platelet disorder, clotting factor deficiency, or coagulopathy.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)