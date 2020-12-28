PM Modi Launches India’s 1st Driverless Train Ops on Delhi Metro

"When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services and today, 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," PM Modi was quoted as saying during the inauguration programme.

The PM said his government has worked to unify services to help the people, citing measures such as GST, FASTag cards, one nation-one ration card, reported PTI. Calling 'Make in India' important for the expansion of metro services, Modi said it would reduce costs and provide more employment.