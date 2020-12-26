Some Oppn Leaders Try to Teach Me Democracy: Modi’s Jibe at Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 December, indirectly targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying that some leaders sitting in Delhi “try to teach him democracy.”

“Some people in Delhi teach me lessons in democracy every day. These are the people whose government did not allow the Panchayat elections in Puducherry despite the Supreme Court's order while three-tier Panchayati Raj elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir within one year of it being made a Union Territory,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this while discussing the Panchayat elections after launching the “Sehat Yojana” for Jammu and Kashmir.