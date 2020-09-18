Delhi Metro: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Named Silver Line 

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project’s Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has been officially designated as “Silver Line” by the Delhi Metro Trail Corporation on Wednesday, 16 September. This will be the 10th corridor to be constructed as part of the Delhi Metro and therefore, will be called Line 10.
"This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code," DMRC said in a tweet.
"There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected," said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of DMRC's Corporate Communication.
Under Phase IV, 61.679 km of new Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. Out of this, 22.35 km will be underground.
After a five-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Delhi Metro reopened on 7 September in a graded manner, with all lines resuming from 12 September.
