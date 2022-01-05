Cong, BJP Row Over PM's 'Security Breach'; Punjab CM Channi Says 'No Danger'

PM Modi addressing a rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab found itself at the centre of a controversy on Wednesday, 5 December, after his rally at Ferozepur was cancelled, the reasons for which were termed "a major lapse in the PM's security" by many BJP leaders.
During his visit to the state, Modi was to lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore as well as address the rally.
After Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared on stage that the programme was postponed, the Ministry of Home Affairs indicated that a security lapse had hampered the PM's plans.
The Congress, however, disputed the BJP's security-related allegations. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on his part, expressed regret over the PM's sudden exit from Ferozepur, but also said:
Here are the accusations and contentions made by the parties involved:
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.
As per reports, the protestors, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
The press release stated further:
Condemning the alleged obstruction of PM Modi's route in Punjab, BJP President JP Nadda cast aspersions on the state government officials and the police, accusing them of "high-handedness" and "connivance with the protestors."
Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Congress of wanting to harm Modi, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the alleged obstruction a "matter of shame."
"While the PM is going all out to ensure a holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how the Congress is least interested in development and only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels," Sarma added.
Home Minister Amit Shah also reiterated the allegations of the party and tweeted, "Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity."
He asserted that 'the topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India" for the incident.
Disputing the accusations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP had created a 'political drama' over the 'so-called' breach in Modi's security.
"We reject the charge, completely and comprehensively," he asserted.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the Congress leader indicated that thousands of security personnel were deployed for the rally, and all arrangements, in arrangement with Special Protection Group and other agencies, were made for the safety of the PM.
The spokesperson added:
Corroborating his claim, he tweeted a video of empty chairs from the venue of the rally and wrote, "The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping a distance from the rally."
Siding with the BJP, former Congress leader and former CM of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, claimed that the Congress government should quit in light of the "complete failure of law and order," which obstructed Modi from reaching his destination.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote:
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha also condemned the incident and stated that despite different political affiliations, any lapse in the security of the PM was unacceptable.
"Whatever our differences may be, every state government must provide highest level of security for the Prime Minister," he added.
A Congress leader, Sunil Jakhar, also reiterated this and said that a 'safe passage' should have been ensured for the PM. He tweeted:
