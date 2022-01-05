Cong, BJP Row Over PM's 'Security Breach'; Punjab CM Channi Says 'No Danger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab found itself at the centre of a controversy on Wednesday, 5 December, after his rally at Ferozepur was cancelled, the reasons for which were termed "a major lapse in the PM's security" by many BJP leaders.

During his visit to the state, Modi was to lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore as well as address the rally.

After Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared on stage that the programme was postponed, the Ministry of Home Affairs indicated that a security lapse had hampered the PM's plans.

The Congress, however, disputed the BJP's security-related allegations. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on his part, expressed regret over the PM's sudden exit from Ferozepur, but also said: