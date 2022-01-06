PM's Ferozepur Visit: Punjab Govt Sets Up Committee to Probe 'Security Lapse'

The Ministry of Home Affairs has indicated that the PM's convoy had been stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Aditya Raj Kaul)
A day after the Home Ministry claimed that a "major security lapse" had occurred during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ferozepur, the Punjab government on Thursday, 6 January, constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter.
"To carry out thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high level committee comprising Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma," the state government announced.
The committee will submit its report in three days.
Prime Minister Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab on Wednesday, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.
As per reports, the protestors, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
The press release stated further: "The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action."
The Congress, however, disputed the BJP's security-related allegations. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on his part, expressed regret over the PM's sudden exit from Ferozepur, but also said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)