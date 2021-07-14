PM Modi to Chair 1st In-Person Cabinet Meet in Over a Year Today

PM Modi's New Cabinet.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a conference of the reshuffled Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 14 July. This will be the first physical Cabinet meeting in over a year.
The PM will meet the Cabinet ministers at 11 am. He will also chair a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm, news agency PTI reported.
The upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, which is set to begin on 19 July, is one of the reasons behind Wednesday's meeting, sources indicated.
This is the second time in less than a week that the Council of Ministers will be meeting. The first meeting of the ministers had taken place on 8 July, a day after the Cabinet reshuffling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 8 July, conducted a virtual meeting with the new Union Cabinet, his first since the revamped Council of Ministers was announced on Wednesday, 7 July.
Following the meet with the Cabinet, PM Modi also chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers last week, at which he reportedly issued warnings about the COVID situation in the country.
Shortly after the first meeting, Cabinet ministers announced a slew of decisions, including a Rs 23,000 crore COVID package, and that Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will continue.
PM Modi’s 77-member strong new Cabinet has 30 Cabinet ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and 45 ministers of state.
The newly-inducted, including several first-time MPs, such as Bharati Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, among others, and senior leaders like Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were all welcomed with congratulatory messages on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “We will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.”
