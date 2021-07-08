PM Modi Holds First Meet With New Cabinet

The newly-inducted, including several first-time MPs, such as Bharati Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, among others, and senior leaders like Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were all welcomed with congratulatory messages on social media.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “We will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.”