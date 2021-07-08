PM Modi Holds First Meet With New Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 8 July, conducted a meeting with the new Union cabinet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 8 July, conducted a meeting with the new Union cabinet. The meeting was held virtually, and is the first since the revamped council of ministers was announced on Wednesday.
PM Modi’s new cabinet, overhauled on Wednesday, includes 30 ministers, while the council has a total of 77 ministers.
In the 77-member strong Council of Ministers, there are 30 Cabinet ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and 45 ministers of state.
Soon after the mega overhaul of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, the newly-allocated portfolios were announced on Wednesday, 7 July, with Ashwini Vaishnaw being allocated the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Jyotiraditya Scindia getting charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The newly-inducted, including several first-time MPs, such as Bharati Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, among others, and senior leaders like Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were all welcomed with congratulatory messages on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “We will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.”
