'Masterstroke': Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at RS Prasad Post Cabinet Exit

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 8 June, took a dig at the recent Cabinet reshuffle, mocking the removal of several senior leaders, including IT Minister RS Prasad and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, from the Union ministry.
The Shiv Sena MP observed that veteran leaders such as Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot had been pulled out of the Cabinet.
"Ravi Shankar Prasad always used to boast about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, terming them as masterstrokes. However, this time, this 'masterstroke' seems to have rebounded on him," Raut said, news agency ANI reported.
Raut, however, also asserted that the induction of first-timers in the Union ministry was also welcome. "New faces have been introduced. Obviously, they would have hired on the basis of their merits," he said, as per an ANI report.
Speaking about the newly-inducted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Raut said: "A new face of the Cabinet has come forward and we welcome that."
"Two to four ministers from Maharashtra have been inducted in the cabinet. Originally, they were members of Shiv Sena and NCP. So, we should be grateful to the BJP that such talented leaders from our party became a part of their party and they made them leaders. They will do good work and will contribute to India's and Maharashtra's progress," Raut said about their appointment, ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election was announced on Wednesday, 7 July.
Soon after the mega reshuffle of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, the newly-allocated portfolios were announced in the evening on Wednesday, with Ashwini Vaishnav being allocated Ministry of Railways and Jyotiraditya Scindia getting charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Prominent among the new inductees were former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress to join the BJP last year, and Pashupati Kumar Paras, who split the Lok Janshakti Party, a BJP ally in Bihar.
"I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," PM Modi had tweeted.
(With inputs from ANI)
