Farm Reforms Will Benefit Farmers, Says PM Modi Amid Protests

Amid the ongoing protests against the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 12 December, said that his government is committed to protect the interest of farmers through its “policies and intentions” and added that new farm reforms will benefit the farmers.
“We had seen walls between agriculture sector and other areas associated with it – be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology,” Modi said.
He further said that the new laws will give farmers an option to sell their crops in mandis or to outside parties.
However, farmers who have been camping in and around Delhi are firm on their demand and have asked the government to revoke the news laws. Despite several rounds of talks between the government and the farmer groups, no consensus has been reached yet.
Earlier on Friday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the farm laws, saying they “will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market” if they’re implemented as is.
