Farm Reforms Will Benefit Farmers, Says PM Modi Amid Protests

Amid the ongoing protests against the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 12 December, said that his government is committed to protect the interest of farmers through its “policies and intentions” and added that new farm reforms will benefit the farmers.

“We had seen walls between agriculture sector and other areas associated with it – be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology,” Modi said.