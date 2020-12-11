Will Quit If I’m Unable to Secure MSP For Farmers: Haryana Dy CM  

Chautala said he is in touch with the Centre to push for the farmers’ demand.

"Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, me and my party are constantly putting the farmers' views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers' problem," he said, as reported by NDTV.

The leader, on Thursday, said he is “quite hopeful” that the farmers protesting over the new farm laws will understand that when the Centre is giving written assurances, it is “a victory for their struggle”, reported India Today.