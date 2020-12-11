Will Quit If I’m Unable to Secure MSP For Farmers: Haryana Dy CM  

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Friday, 11 December, promised to resign from his post if he is unable to secure the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers.
"Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise," said Chautala as quoted by news agency ANI.
The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader, who is also a key BJP ally, made these remarks a day after farmer unions rejected the Centre’s written assurances about MSP and stood their ground on repealing the three contentious farmer laws.
Chautala said he is in touch with the Centre to push for the farmers’ demand.
"Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, me and my party are constantly putting the farmers' views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers' problem," he said, as reported by NDTV.
The leader, on Thursday, said he is “quite hopeful” that the farmers protesting over the new farm laws will understand that when the Centre is giving written assurances, it is “a victory for their struggle”, reported India Today.
Thousands of farmers braved water cannons and tear gas in Haryana en route the capital city to protest the contentious farmer laws. Their agitation has received widespread national and international support.
