PM Modi Meets Rajnath, Shah, Doval to Discuss Afghanistan Situation: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after reports emerged that Taliban had “completely captured” Panjshir, the northeastern valley of Afghanistan that had remained free of Taliban control so far, NDTV reported.

They also discussed Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence chief Faiz Hameed’s presence in Kabul. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting.

NDTV reported that India is closely watching the top resistance leadership in Afghanistan, and a discussion on engagement with the Taliban was also on the cards.