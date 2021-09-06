PM Modi Meets Rajnath, Shah, Doval to Discuss Afghanistan Situation: Report

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after reports emerged that Taliban had “completely captured” Panjshir, the northeastern valley of Afghanistan that had remained free of Taliban control so far, NDTV reported.
They also discussed Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence chief Faiz Hameed’s presence in Kabul. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting.
NDTV reported that India is closely watching the top resistance leadership in Afghanistan, and a discussion on engagement with the Taliban was also on the cards.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday said that he had been told that National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh, had escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, according to Reuters, and said they would be announcing a new government soon.
The NRFA, however, denied the Taliban’s claims of capturing Panjshir.
Last week, India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal had met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s political office, at the Indian Embassy in Doha.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting was held at the request of the Taliban. The Ministry, in its press release, also said: “Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.”
The discussions had also focussed on safety, security, and the early return of Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The travel arrangements of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India was also said to have come up.
According to the MEA, the Taliban representative had assured that “these issues would be positively addressed”.
