Afghanistan: Panjshir Resistance Calls for Ceasefire With Taliban

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), which had been persisting with the resistance against the Taliban from its outpost in Panjshir Valley, has called for a ceasefire on Sunday, 5 September, welcoming negotiations with the militant group.

The NRFA, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the legendary Taliban opponent and fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, has been keeping alive the resistance from Panjshir. The valley, touted as the last bastion of Afghanistan to remain free of Taliban, had been surrounded by the insurgents over the last few days.

"The NRF proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action," the statement released by the group said.