Historic Win After One Year of Struggle, Loss of Lives: Farmers

A file photo of farmers blocking railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas rail roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
(Photo: PTI)
"And it is a WIN, after a long one year!" Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said over the Central government's decision on Friday, 19 November, to repeal the three farm laws.
Around 358 days ago, on 26 November 2020, farmers gathered at the borders of the national capital protesting the contentious laws.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the countrymen, "I apologise to India and with a true and pure heart that may be... we were not able to convince farmers [over the farm laws]. I'm here to declare that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws... We will complete all the formalities during the Parliament session that begins this month."
Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had warned that the protest would be intensified with tractors marching into Delhi if the laws were not taken back by 26 November, marking one year of the farmers' protest.
He reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament.
Several farmer groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) welcomed the decision and lauded it as a "historic victory of the one-year-long farmers' struggle in India".
"However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle. The central government's obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri," the statement read.
"Congratulations to every person who played a role in this movement. This victory is a tribute to the martyrs of this movement. Their sacrifices energised this movement. We dedicate this victory to the farmers, labourers and citizens who sacrificed everywhere, including Lakhimpur, Tikri," Kisan Ekta Morcha tweeted.
The All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) congratulated the farmers "for this truly historic movement, which has forced the RSS BJP govt led by Modi to announce that the three farm laws will be withdrawn. It is a victory for the peasants and the patriotic people of India."
SKM reiterated that their agitation was not just for the repeal of "the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending".
The farmer groups have sought written assurance for the continuation of MSP and conventional food grain procurement system, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The farmers’ organisations want the Mandi System to be protected and also demanded the withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 as they feel that they would not get free electricity due to it.
