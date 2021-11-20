PM Modi to Attend Conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) to be held in Lucknow between 20 and 21 November in Lucknow, NDTV reported.
Top-ranked police offers of both states and union territories, as well as Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations will attend (in person) the Conference at the Police Headquarters, Lucknow.
Due to the hybrid nature of the conference, the remaining attendees shall participate virtually from 37 different locations.
The conferences, each of which have been attended by the prime minister since he came to power in 2014, used to take place in Delhi before the Modi government came to power.
The last in-person conference took place in Pune in 2019. In 2020, it was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is responsible for the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh, has said that the prime minister "should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow", ANI reported.
"I have written to him on the same. If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case."
Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were run over by the accused.
She further added that the UP government had tried to deny justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy.
"Family wants justice, and if he continues, justice can't be served."
Finally, she urged the prime minister to withdraw all the pending cases against farmers all over India and provide compensation to the kin of all those farmers who had lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws that were withdrawn on 19 November.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)