PM Kisan 16th Installment Released: Check Beneficiary Status on pmkisan.gov.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially released the 16th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Wednesday, 28 February. Over nine crore beneficiaries from Maharashtra's Yavatmal can take advantage of the scheme worth Rs 21,000. The beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are requested to check the status of their instalments via their mobile number, Aadhaar card, and PAN card. One must take note of the latest announcements regarding the 16th installment.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been operating since 2019 when it was announced in the Interim Union Budget. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, beneficiary farmers receive Rs 2000 every four months, thus totalling Rs 6000 per year. The amount is divided into three equal instalments, as per the latest details. Beneficiary farmers should stay alert and know the details.