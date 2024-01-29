PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024: Complete eKYC Before This Date To Get Rs 2,000

PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) 16th installment is expected to be released in the months of February or March. However, beneficiaries have to complete their online eKYC to receive an installment of Rs 2,000. The last date to get the KYC done is 31 January 2024. Those farmers who will fail to complete the online KYC process will not get the payment of 16th installment.
PM-KISAN Yojana is a Central Sector Scheme that was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for farmers of India. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help and aid to farmers who own a cultivable land. According to the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount will be credited in 3 to four instalments of Rs 20,00.
When Is the Last Date To Complete eKYC for PM Kisan 16th Installment?
The last date to complete eKYC for PM Kisan 16th Installment is 31 January 2024.
When Will the PM Kisan 16 Installment Released?
PM-KISAN 16th installment may be released in the month of February or March. However, the exact date has not been confirmed by the concerned officials yet. The PM KISAN 15th Installment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 November 2023, at the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.
According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal.
Who Is Eligible for PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme?
The people who are eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme include farmers who have cultivable lands registered on their names.
Who Is Exempted From PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme?
State and central government employees, institutional land holders, working or retired officers, and pensioners receiving an amount of more than Rs 10,000 per month are exempted from the benefits of the PM-KISAN Scheme.
How To Register for PM Kisan Yojana?
Follow the steps below to register for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana to avail the benefits.
Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
On the home page that appears, go to the Farmers Corner.
Now click on the option that reads as 'New Farmer Registration'.
Choose any of the two options - Rural farmer registration or urban farmer registration.
Fill all the required details like mobile number, Aadhaar number, state name, and more.
Click on 'Get OTP'.
You will get the OTP on your registered mobile number.
Submit the OTP.
You will be required to fill more details like bank account details, personal information, state name, district name, and more. Fill all these details according to Aadhaar Card.
Click and submit for 'Aadhaar Authentication.'
Once the Aadhaar Authentication is complete, enter more details like land information.
Upload required documents.
Hit the save option.
How To Complete Online e-KYC of PM-KISAN Yojana
Go to the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
On the right side of the page, click on the eKYC option.
Enter the Aadhaar Card number followed by captcha code verification.
Now hit the 'Search' option.
Enter the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
Hit the 'Get OTP' option.
Enter the OTP in the required field.
Your eKYC is done.
How To Check Online Status of PM KISAN Scheme
To check whether you have received the PM KISAN installment in your bank account or not follow the steps below.
Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the farmers corner and click on the option that reads as "Beneficiary Status."
Enter the details and hit the 'Get Data' option.
Your PM KISAN Scheme status will be displayed on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)