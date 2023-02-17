ITR Filing Last Date 2023-2024: An Easy Guide To File Income Tax Return

ITR Filling Last Date 2023-2024 is expected to be 31 July 2023.
ITR filing Last Date for AY 2023-24: All people eligible for ITR (income tax return) must know that the last date to file their income tax return for the finances made in 2022-23 is 31 July 2023.
Annually the financial year starts from 1 April till 31 March. Usually the last date to file the income tax return is same every year and that is 31st of July.
In the previous year, the Government had extended the last date for filing the ITR due to several reasons. However, this year probably there will not be any such case. Infact the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued the ITR forms in advance for AY 2023-24.
The ITR forms for this year were released on 10 February 2023 and are now available on the official website, incometax.gov.in.
Are you someone who does not know how to file an ITR? Follow the below steps to file your income tax return before the deadline to avoid penalty.
Since the assessment year begins from 1 April, tax payers would be able to file their income tax returns from 1 April onwards and the deadline for filling ITR for the FY 2023-24 is 31 July.
Following are some quick and easy steps to file an ITR for FY 2023-24:
Go to the official website, incometax.gov.in.
Log in with your personal credentials like user ID and password. Incase you are doing it for the first time, sign up as a new user to create login details.
Now go to the homepage, and click on the e-file menu.
Click on the direct link of Income Tax Return.
An online ITR form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Now go to the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' section.
You have to either choose e-Verify option or not.
Preview and submit your details.
Taxpayers must pay their taxes before the deadline to avoid serious consequences. According to the Income Tax India, violators will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 or Rs 1000 based on their income and might be jailed also according to the section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
