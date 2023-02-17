ITR Filing Last Date 2023-2024: An Easy Guide To File Income Tax Return

In the previous year, the Government had extended the last date for filing the ITR due to several reasons. However, this year probably there will not be any such case. Infact the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued the ITR forms in advance for AY 2023-24.

The ITR forms for this year were released on 10 February 2023 and are now available on the official website, incometax.gov.in.

Are you someone who does not know how to file an ITR? Follow the below steps to file your income tax return before the deadline to avoid penalty.