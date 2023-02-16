Aadhaar Mitra Launched by UIDAI in India: What is it and How to Use it?

UIDAI launches new Aadhaar Mitra app. Know details here
(Image: Digiseva portal)
UIDAI or the Unique Identification Authority of India has launched an AI based new chatbot known as ‘Aadhaar Mitra’. This new chatbot will help the users track all the information like enrollment status, the Aadhar Card status, and information on enrollment center location. Not only this but the Aadhaar Mitra will also allow the users to register their complaints and track their status.
The UIDAI has provided a special QR code to enable the consumers connect to the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot. A tweet released by the official handle of UIDAI said, “UIDAI has an effective grievance redressal structure that is made up of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and active contact center partners.”
Further the Ministry of Electronics & IT released a statement, “The UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of conducting business and it has been consistently striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better.”
Interested users can get access to the new chatbot on the official website at www.uidai.gov.in. The chatbot is developed to enhance the user's experience on the website and to respond to their inquiries related to Aadhaar, such as Aadhaar Center location, enrolment/update status verification, PVC card order status check, complaint filing, complaint status checking, enrolment center location, appointment booking, and video frame integration.
The AI chatbot is available in both English and Hindi languages. According to UIDAI, the chatbot is simultaneously being trained on the latest developments and features of Aadhaar as well.
Visit the official website of UIDAI at www.uidai.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the box with 'Aadhaar Mitra' flashing in the bottom right corner.
Then you will have to click on the box to open a chatbot.
You can tap on 'Get Started' to ask your query.
You can type your question in the search box or click on the suggested query option available on the top.
