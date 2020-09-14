‘PM Busy Playing With Peacocks’: Rahul on Govt’s Handling of COVID

“Corona infection figures will cross 50 lakhs this week and 10 million active cases,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Quint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India “Corona infection figures will cross 50 lakhs this week and 10 million active cases,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 14 September, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the mismanagement of COVID-19 crisis in the country. “Corona infection figures will cross 50 lakhs this week and 10 million active cases,” he tweeted.

Gandhi has been vocal about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. In the past, he has accused the Centre of failing to manage the situation. Though the government, on its part, has dismissed all such claims in the past. Gandhi left to go abroad last week with his mother, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, for her annual check-up.

‘PM Busy With Peacocks’

He had also said that the unplanned lockdown is a product of one person's ego, causing COVID-19 to spread across the country. "Save your life yourself because PM is busy with peacocks,” he added.

The former Congress president was referring to PM Modi’s video that was shared on his social media platform last month. The video showed PM Modi spending time with peacocks at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh on Monday, with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 79,722, with 1,136 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours.

(With inputs from NDTV)