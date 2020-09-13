Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS for ‘Complete Checkup’ Ahead of Parl

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday, 12 September night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was admitted at 11 pm in Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital, according to NDTV.

A press release from AIIMS on Sunday said that the home minister had been admitted for a complete medical checkup ahead of the Parliament monsoon session, as per advice given when he was last discharged.

Shah was last discharged from AIIMS Delhi on 31 August, where he had been admitted for post-COVID care on 18 August after complaining of ‘fatigue and body ache.’ He was then termed ‘recovered’ by the doctors after 13 days. The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted in a private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. On 14 August, he was discharged and in home isolation for a few days.

The monsoon session of the parliament begins on Monday with physical attendance of all members.

Two hundred out of 785 members of parliament are above 65 years of age, and at least seven Union ministers and nearly 25 lawmakers are still recovering from COVID-19. Delhi reported 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,14,069. So far, 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 persons have recovered and there are 28,059 active cases.