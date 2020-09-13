Over 94K New Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 47 Lakh

India on Sunday, 13 September, reported 94,371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 47,54,356, including 9,73,175 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,114 to 78,586.
Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.
He was admitted at 11 pm in Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now.
The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted in a private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.
The late stage trials of the vaccine, which is at one of the most advanced stages of development compared to other vaccines in the world, was stopped last week after a study subject in Britain developed an illness.
India’s Ministry of Health has said that India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries are reported every day and recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases, the Health Ministry added.
Ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has undergone a COVID test. All MPs will get their test done within 72 hrs before the session begins and a COVID negative report is a must for every member to take part in house proceedings, ANI reports, quoting Vice President's Secretariat.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a televised public address to the state today said that his government was working effectively to tackle COVID-19 and that there was a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra despite this.
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhavan.
The coronavirus vaccine might be ready by the first quarter of 2021, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
“While no date has been fixed for the vaccine launch, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021," he said.
Harsh Vardhan also said that the government is considering emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccination to senior citizens and people working in high-risk settings. "This shall be done after a consensus has been reached," he added.
Maharashtra reports 22,543 new COVID-19 cases, 11,549 discharges and 416 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,60,308 including 7,40,061 recoveries and 2,90,344 active cases.
