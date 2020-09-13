Over 94K New Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 47 Lakh

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here. The Quint COVID-19 live updates. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore) Coronavirus Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

India on Sunday, 13 September, reported 94,371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 47,54,356, including 9,73,175 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,114 to 78,586. Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was discharged from a hospital in Panaji on Saturday after being admitted for COVID-19 for a month



With the Delhi Metro resuming services on its Airport Express Line on Saturday, all its lines are now operational

Globally, over 28.3 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with India being the second worst-affected country

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started. The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS Again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was admitted at 11 pm in Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted in a private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.

AstraZeneca Resumes Oxford COVID Vaccine Trial

Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters. The late stage trials of the vaccine, which is at one of the most advanced stages of development compared to other vaccines in the world, was stopped last week after a study subject in Britain developed an illness.

India’s COVID-19 Recoveries Rise Exponentially: Health Ministry

India’s Ministry of Health has said that India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries are reported every day and recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases, the Health Ministry added.

India's Total Case Tally Crosses 47 Lakh Mark

India on Sunday, 13 September, reported 94,371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 47,54,356, including 9,73,175 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,114 to 78,586.

Venkaiah Naidu Undergoes COVID Test Ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has undergone a COVID test. All MPs will get their test done within 72 hrs before the session begins and a COVID negative report is a must for every member to take part in house proceedings, ANI reports, quoting Vice President's Secretariat.

Conspiracy to Defame Govt: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a televised public address to the state today said that his government was working effectively to tackle COVID-19 and that there was a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra despite this.

Kangana Ranaut to Meet Maha Governor Koshyari

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhavan.

Coronavirus Vaccine Maybe Ready First 1st Quarter of 2021: Harsh Vardhan

The coronavirus vaccine might be ready by the first quarter of 2021, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. “While no date has been fixed for the vaccine launch, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021," he said. Harsh Vardhan also said that the government is considering emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccination to senior citizens and people working in high-risk settings. "This shall be done after a consensus has been reached," he added.

Maharashtra Reports 22,543 Cases