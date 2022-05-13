Plea Against J&K Delimitation: Supreme Court Seeks Replies From Centre, UT, ECI

The bench also asked the petitioners why they had not challenged the creation of the delimitation commission when it was formed in 2020.

The court also questioned whether they had only challenged the constitution of the commission or the abrogation of Article 370 itself.

The plea had stated that only the EC could make any changes in the Union Territory.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the plea was two-fold, adding that delimitation could only be conducted by the EC, and not the delimitation commission.

"The answer to the questions is in the Reorganisation Act. There are two types of delimitations. One is geography which is conducted by the delimitation commission and the second is by election commission with regard to reservation of seats”, Mehta said, as per PTI.

The bench then stated that the plea was not against the abrogation of Article 370, but against the delimitation exercise.

The counsel then said that the delimitation order may be tabled in Parliament by the government, which would complicate matters further.