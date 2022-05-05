Paving Way for Assembly Polls, J&K Delimitation Panel Signs Final Order

The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 5 May, authorised and submitted its final report on redrawing electoral constituencies in the region, news agency ANI reported.

The 90 assembly constituencies in the region will be bifurcated in such a manner that 43 seats will be a part of the Jammu region, and the Kashmir region will have 47 assembly seats.

Further, after consulting with associate members, representatives of political parties, citizens, and civil society groups, the panel has decided to reserve 9 seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST), out of which, 6 are in the Jammu region and 3 in the Kashmir Valley.