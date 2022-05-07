J&K Delimitation: Will It Really Help BJP? Will It Further Alienate Kashmiris?

The demarcation of new voter units in the UT has been a contentious issue because the move overturns a lawful freeze on delimitation in J&K that was to be observed “until the figures for first census taken after the year 2026 have been published”.

Critics of the move argue that the legitimacy of J&K Reorganisation Act, which split the former state into two UTs and engineered a new governance architecture for J&K, is under judicial scrutiny. Until the court decides on its finality, any new measures—such as delimitation—arising out of the parent law will undermine the faith in judiciary.

Last week, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli agreed to consider listing pleas challenging the Union government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 after summer vacation.

Others fear that the BJP government is gerrymandering the political constituencies in J&K to its own advantage by skewing the electoral arithmetic in favour of the Hindus in a Muslim majority region.