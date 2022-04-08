People of Different States Should Speak in Hindi, Not English: Amit Shah

File image of Home Minister Amit Shah.
(Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 7 April, said Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English.
Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said that when citizens of different states communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India".
The Union minister and BJP leader said that "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. He said that unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated," as per a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
He said that now the time has come to make the official language an important part of the unity of the country.
The Union minister, who chairs the Official Language Committee, informed members that now 70 percent of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi.
The home minister further stressed the need to give elementary knowledge of Hindi to students up to class nine and pay more attention to Hindi teaching examinations.
Shah's statements advocating Hindi as the lingua franca of India have elicited censure in the past.
On Hindi Diwas in 2019, Shah had said, "If there is any language that can tie the whole country in one thread, it is the most spoken language of Hindi.”
Many residing in the southern Indian states had taken offence to Shah’s statement that was seen as an imposition of Hindi language.
